(KMOV.com) — Jack Flaherty’s first start of the spring began smoothly enough, as the budding Cardinals ace got Nationals outfielder Victor Robles to swing through strike three to open the 2021 Grapefruit League slate.
Matters grew more complicated from there. Flaherty issued a single and a pair of walks throughout the remainder of the first inning before Cardinals manager Mike Shildt took advantage of the modified rules for spring training, rolling over the remainder of the inning in order to keep Flaherty’s workload in a reasonable spot for this stage of the spring. Though the Nationals had a rally brewing, the inning technically ended without any of those runners scoring.
The gracious spring training rules couldn’t spare Flaherty’s line in the second, though. He permitted three singles and two wild pitches—the second of which allowed a run to score—before leaving the game without recording an out in the inning.
If you’re scoring at home, that’s technically just one-third of an inning pitched by Flaherty—Robles is the only out he recorded in the outing—with three walks, four hits and two wild pitches. He was officially charged with three earned runs, but it would have been more under regularly-ruled circumstances.
It was an unceremonious exhibition outing that Flaherty will be content to put behind him as quickly as possible.
"It was terrible," Flaherty said. "You just come away with it—go look at the tape and figure out what was up, figure out what was going on. Whether it was physical, whatnot, and find a way to flesh it out. You can take every experience, positive or negative, and find something to take away from it. Figure out what that is and get back to it next time I'm out there."
Other Cardinals notes from Sunday’s game vs. Nationals
-Officially, the Cardinals and Nationals tied, 4-4, as the teams were knotted up on the scoreboard at the conclusion of nine innings. Of course, who knows how things might have gone had the Nationals been given the chance to continue batting with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning.
-Nolan Arenado made his Grapefruit League debut as a Cardinal, striking out on a questionable check-swing ruling in his first at-bat. He went 0-for-2 before leaving the game in the middle-innings, as is customary for veterans this time of year.
Arenado's Cardinals Grapefruit League debut concludes with an unceremonious 0-for-2. What did y'all think of that first-inning strike three call? pic.twitter.com/aHgH9s9UFz— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 28, 2021
The Cardinals fans in attendance welcomed Arenado with a big cheer when his name was announced, something the new Cardinal noticed and appreciated in his first game with the team.
“It’s a pretty unbelievable feeling,” Arenado said. “I know my family was pretty stoked. I got a lot of texts about it, so it was pretty cool.”
On a broader note, the fact that there were fans in the building at all was an adjustment compared to what MLB players experienced over the last year with the COVID protocols prohibiting fan attendance throughout the 2020 regular season.
“It was great to see fans in the building,” Arenado said. “It felt like a normal spring training today. It seemed fine to me and all of us felt safe. We weren’t really thinking about it. We’re just thinking about the game, but it was great seeing fans out there again and getting back to playing.”
The official attendance was announced as 1,204 for Sunday's game.
-Tommy Edman stroked a single to lead things off for the Cardinals offense. He’s looking to lay claim to the Cardinals lead-off job vacated by Kolten Wong.
-Dylan Carlson had a base hit in his first at-bat to pick up right where he left off the last time he played in Jupiter. He hit .313 with a .919 OPS during Grapefruit League play last spring before the coronavirus-related shutdown.
-An opposite-field RBI double continued a strong start to the spring for Harrison Bader, who hit a pair of home runs off Ryan Helsley and Kwang Hyun Kim in a live BP session at Roger Dean Stadium earlier this week. Mike Shildt has discussed this spring Bader’s quest to perform better against right-handed pitching, though Sunday’s double came against a lefty.
-On the pitching side, Tommy Parsons had an impressive inning in relief of Flaherty in the second. Facing a Nationals lineup that still contained many of its big-league caliber starters, Parsons allowed just one hit and struck out two batters—including shortstop Trea Turner—in the frame.
Meanwhile, John Gant confirmed he is good at baseball with a pair of scoreless innings, during which he racked up three strikeouts. Gant has stated his desire to pitch out of the Cardinals rotation this season, and with more outings like he had Sunday, he could force the team's hand into giving him some genuine consideration in that competition.
-With Cardinals having a scheduled day off from the spring training game schedule Monday, the team had planned to have Miles Mikolas pitch in a simulated game on the back fields. Shildt announced Sunday, though, that Mikolas would be pushed back from that appearance.
"We're going to push Miles back," Shildt said. "Going to let some young guys go and see what it looks like with some other young guys. I think Miles will be pushed back just a little bit and we'll go from there with some other guys."
Mikolas was expected to enter this spring at full-strength following a surgical repair to the flexor tendon in his pitching arm, an injury that caused him to miss the entire 2020 season. As for whether this latest change to his schedule might signify a more substantial setback for the 32-year-old's return to the Cardinals rotation remains to be seen.
"For now, it's caution," Shildt said.
