ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Nolan Arenado facing his former team was understandably a main stage narrative leading into this weekend’s series between the Cardinals and Rockies at Busch Stadium. Friday’s pitching match-up between two members of the Cardinals’ 2014 draft class turned out to have been just as entertaining as the storyline surrounding St. Louis’ new third baseman.
The former Cardinals left-hander who was sent to Colorado as part of the exchange for Arenado over the winter, Austin Gomber made his return to Busch Stadium for the opposition Friday night. As the fates would have it, his turn in the Rockies rotation lined up with that of his good friend and former rotation-mate Jack Flaherty on the other side—and without a designated hitter in play for National League contests this season, the intrigue came as both pitchers got a chance to bat against the other.
By unanimous decision, this round went to Flaherty—both at the plate and on the bump. And you could see it on Gomber’s face the moment he realized his good pal Jack might never let him live it down.
Gomber probably thought he had run his 92-mph fastball far enough inside to jam Flaherty on the pitch. But Flaherty seemed to be looking for exactly that pitch in precisely that spot, and whipped the bat through the zone quickly enough to barrel it up.
In the blink of an eye, Flaherty had turned on the pitch and launched it 416 feet into the left field bleachers, clearing the bullpen. With an exit velocity of 106.2 mph per Statcast, it was the hardest batted ball permitted by Gomber on the night. The insurance blast helped Flaherty and the Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Rockies.
“Jack’s taken some of the best at-bats I’ve seen anybody take in the National League, for the pitchers,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “To hit a ball over the bullpen more than validates that.”
Pitchers who hit 416 ft. Jacks#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/VyGUKnYl9M— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 8, 2021
Though the day will eventually come for Flaherty to give Gomber some good-natured grief over the homer, he wasn’t looking to rub any salt in the wound for his buddy on Friday.
“Probably at some point down the line,” Flaherty said. “We’ll talk soon. We’ll talk about it. We’ll go over both our outings and whatnot, but I think (the home run) will be something that will come up down the road. I’m sure somebody else, when we’re talking, somebody else is going to bring it up before we have a chance to talk about it. It’ll happen. But that’s my guy. All love to him, I love him. It was just fun to be out there and compete against him.”
Though Flaherty played it pretty cool and respectfully after the game, the blast elicited quite the reaction from the Cardinals dugout after it happened—with Adam Wainwright leading the charge with a meme-worthy response.
Proud dad moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8vms9sb5fa— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 8, 2021
“I’ve seen that, a lot of people sent that to me,” Flaherty said with a laugh. “That’s who he is. He’s happiest for everybody else. It was funny seeing that played back, but that’s who he is. It was fun to see.”
Gomber did flash his wipe-out stuff by striking out his former teammates six times—and for good measure, earning a seventh K on the night against Arenado. As a whole, though, the Cardinals offense came to life against Gomber, tagging him for five earned runs in five innings.
Flaherty, for his part, was more than just a slugger on Friday night. The 25-year-old starter continued his run of recent dominance, throwing seven shutout innings for the Cardinals to leap out to his MLB-best sixth win on the young campaign. Though Flaherty had to dodge some traffic in his first inning of work, an attentive play by his middle infield stole the final out of the inning for him to get the outing back on track.
After Flaherty allowed consecutive two-out singles to Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon, Garrett Hampson hit a grounder deep into the hole at shortstop for another hit. Paul DeJong managed to keep the ball on the infield, forcing the base runners to stop after just 90 feet. At second base, though, Blackmon didn’t quite get the memo, and ventured off the bag with a hard turn toward third. DeJong alertly threw behind him to Edman waiting to apply the tag at the base to get the Cardinals out of a would-be jam.
“Things could have gone sideways,” Flaherty acknowledged, expressing appreciation for his defense Friday. “But Pauly had a heads-up play. Tommy was right there for him and we got Blackmon coming around the base too far.”
#cardscaptions https://t.co/7QPbCkL9f7 pic.twitter.com/Ew4iNyanvJ— cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) May 8, 2021
“Steal an out is the right way to call it,” Shildt said of the play that helped Flaherty escape the first inning. “Just appreciate Pauly staying with it. Staying with it, keeping your head up. Keep playing the baseball, look around to see if there’s a play. A lot of times, there’s not, but when there is, you’re ready for it. And Pauly and Eddy were ready. It was a good heads-up baseball play.”
From there, Flaherty had all the momentum he would need. He was lights out for the Redbirds, permitting just one base runner throughout the remainder of his night, a harmless walk to Trevor Story with two outs in the third inning. It was a continuation of Flaherty’s dominance that has him perched atop the league in wins—and he’s not far behind in the other statistical categories, either.
Following a trying Opening Day outing in which Flaherty allowed six earned runs in chilly Cincinnati, he has been on a serious heater. Over his subsequent six starts, Flaherty has enjoyed a 1.70 ERA and has been on the upside of six straight decisions as he has established his rhythm in the Cardinals rotation.
“He’s in control of what he’s doing,” Shildt said. “Everything is looking sharp… Ball is going where he wants it to, and quick adjustments if it doesn’t. Just in control.”
