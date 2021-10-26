MISSOURI, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Missouri Gov. Parson has order flags to be lowered at half-staff for the late Republican state Rep. Tom Hannegan at sunrise Wednesday.
"We honor and thank Representative Hannegan for his contributions to the people of the 65th district and the entire state of Missouri. He leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy," Parson said. "Tom worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents, and thanks to legislation he sponsored more military service members will have greater access to job opportunities across the state."
Hannegan died last week of a stroke at age 51, his campaign treasurer said. Voters elected Hannegan, of St. Charles, to the state House in 2016. He was one of few openly gay Missouri lawmakers.
