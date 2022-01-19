Flags to be flown half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All flags at government buildings will be flown half-staff in honor of firefighter Benjamin Polson Thursday.
Polson, 33, and other firefighters were battling a fire at a two-story brick home on Cote Brillante Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood on Jan. 13. The group went to the second floor of the home to look for possible victims after extinguishing the flames on the bottom floor.
As they were backing out, the roof and top level collapsed, burying two firefighters. Polson was trapped under a "tremendous amount of debris" of heavy timber and bricks and took "the brunt of the collapse to his person." He later died.
“Benjamin Polson was a second-generation firefighter with the St. Louis Fire Department who cared about the people with whom he served and those in the community whose lives he touched each day,” Governor Parson said.
Polson has served the St. Louis Fire Department since November 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.