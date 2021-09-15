MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Flags will be flying at half-staff Thursday in Missouri to honor Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
The 20-year-old is a St. Charles County native and was one of the 13 Marines killed in an attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan last month.
On Wednesday, Governor Parson ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff. “We owe a debt gratitude to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz that can never be repaid, but we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom," Governor Parson said. “He put his life on the line protecting our service members and allies, and he made the ultimate sacrifice for his bravery. Our hearts go out to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s family and friends.”
