As the Cardinals open the season Thursday in Milwaukee against the defending NL Central champions, let’s break down the five storylines that should be fascinating to track as 2019 unfolds.
5. Which Waino will we see?
When the Cardinals brought Adam Wainwright back on incentive-laden one-year deal this winter, his role for 2019 wasn’t necessarily defined--that uncertainty was baked right into the contract. But as spring progressed and Wainwright remained healthy, Mike Shildt reverted back to the status quo for what the bulk of Wainwright’s career has been, tabbing him for a spot in the rotation.
It’s not for ceremony, a fact reflected by Wainwright’s receiving neither the opening day nor the home opener nod this season. No longer considered an "ace," he’s slated as the fifth pitcher to throw for the Cardinals this season, just another one of the guys competing for his club.
“Adam Wainwright is a pro across the board,” Mike Shildt said Thursday. "Clearly he’s got a healthy desire to compete and be elite. The reality is, we’ve got a really deep staff. He’s obviously a mentor to guys, he’s a guy that cares about taking care of his business, but also cares about loving and growing other people. Sharing experiences and helping other people get the best version of themselves. Adam’s a special guy, he accepts any role and he always looks to be a great teammate.”
Sure, in a rotation that features a bunch of flamethrowers ahead of Wainwright, the crafty veteran, it would stand to reason that a major part of his role with the club would relate to his mentorship of the next generation. But it’s not overstating the circumstances to say Wainwright was giddy in discussing his physical health status with the media throughout the spring.
If this year really is different from a physical standpoint than the past few for Waino, and he finally has the cooperation of his body behind him when he takes to the mound, that Cardinals rotation could be even deeper than many people expect.
4. Who gets the ninth?
The Cardinals haven’t made any bold declarations regarding which of the numerous talented relievers in their bullpen will serve as the team’s closer in 2019. Your first instinct might be to yawn--is this not a conversation that has been carefully danced around by managers in St. Louis dating back to the Tony La Russa era? So will the lack of certainty at the position legitimately lead to a closer by committee approach, or will one candidate emerge from the pack, as has typically happened in these situations in the past?
St. Louis finished 2018 with Carlos Martinez as its primary closer. He’s starting the season on the injured list, so count him out, at least for the time being. Jordan Hicks would seem a logical choice, given his flame-throwing tendencies and continual enhancements to his secondary pitches that could elevate him to mythical proportions at the ripe old age of 22--as if 105 mph hasn’t already done that for the kid.
But the Cardinals have been careful with Hicks’ workload this spring, intent not to pile too much on his plate too fast. He’ll probably get some ninth innings--he may even land a plurality of the team’s early save chances--but don’t overlook Andrew Miller or Alex Reyes for their share of the opportunities. Even Dominic Leone could become a factor--you might recall that Leone was in line to open 2018 with the opportunity to seize the closer role for the Cardinals before he wound up injured.
Ultimately, the Cardinals lack of a closer in name isn’t for a lack of quality options under consideration. A lot has traditionally been made of the closer role, but the modern bullpen threatens to throw some chaos into that formulaic idea of what a bullpen has to look like. And if any manager is equipped to make the most of flexibility within a relief corps, Shildt might be that guy.
“We feel great about the options in the bullpen,” Shildt said Thursday. “At the end of a game, we have weapons to unleash based on what we see and what the scenarios are. We have flexibility to do it, which is nice, and I’m looking forward to doing it.”
So who’s the closer? No idea, but strange as it is, it’s not something that feels particularly troublesome at this point.
3. How does Jose Martinez find playing time?
Last season, Jose Martinez was the best hitter the Cardinals had this side of Matt Carpenter. This winter, the team’s acquisition of Paul Goldschmidt and re-dedication to Dexter Fowler squeezed him out of an everyday lineup spot. The Cardinals clearly still value Martinez--they guaranteed his contract for the next two seasons to put to bed the possibility that he pine for greener financial pastures in Japanese baseball--and for good reason: all he does is hit. But the designated hitter rule isn’t going to come walking through that door into the NL--at least, not yet.
So to put Martinez in the lineup means to find a place to put him in the field, a proposition that renders the prowess provided by his bat less desirable. The Martinez-as-a-first-baseman experiment has reached its logical conclusion since the Cardinals just acquired arguably the best first baseman in the National League. Frankly, Martinez was worse at first than he is in the outfield, where Shildt has argued Martinez is more passable defensively than critics, often eager to reinforce their biases about a player’s poor defensive reputation, might give him credit for.
And hey, remember the phrase once uttered by the previous manager in reference to a player that’s no longer here? The bat plays. Well, we’ve heard it expressed by the club this off-season that Martinez’s at-bats will come. How that comes to pass could require some real creativity by Shildt--unless, of course, one of these next two storylines take a negative turn.
2. Is Ozuna’s shoulder ready?
Paul Goldschmidt is as big of an addition as any team in baseball made this winter, but he’s not going to turn the Cardinals offense into a juggernaut on his own. A consistent Matt Carpenter is crucial. Paul DeJong recapturing a batting line closer to that of his rookie season in 2017 would be significant. But I truly believe Marcell Ozuna is the linchpin that holds this entire thing together. And the linchpin holding Ozuna together is his surgically repaired right shoulder.
You know, the shoulder that the Cardinals knew was balky when they acquired him from the Marlins before last season? But St. Louis didn’t trade for Ozuna to watch him throw, the argument went. Unfortunately, Ozuna’s shoulder situation deteriorated to the point that it affected his hitting, his power stroke, in addition to his throwing arm. The slugger whose 2017 numbers approached Giancarlo Stanton territory was suddenly a singles hitter mere months after the Cardinals acquired him.
That’s why the repair was necessary. Ozuna had surgery; he fixed the shoulder. His timeline in spring had him swinging a bat long before he could earnestly throw a ball, which led to some concern that the shoulder might not have been where it needed to be.
But as odd as it may sound, the sentiment from last winter--that the Cardinals didn’t add Ozuna to see him throw--still stands heading into this season. St. Louis doesn’t need Ozuna to be Carlos Beltran in the field--but the team sure wouldn’t complain about that kind of production at the dish this season, possibly Ozuna’s last in St. Louis. Before he cleans up in free agency, the Cards clean-up hitter needs to fit the moniker with his production this season.
1. How long is the leash for Fowler?
Whether you agree with it or not, it’s a reality that we’ve discussed at length throughout the winter: despite a .180 batting average and .576 OPS last season, Dexter Fowler is very much the incumbent in right field for St. Louis entering 2019. With the aforementioned Jose Martinez and burgeoning slugger Tyler O’Neill lying in wait, eager to find their own ways into the Cardinals lineup on a regular basis, Fowler plodded to a 2018-like offensive output (.200 average, .571 OPS) this spring.
In the majority of cases, it’s unwise to draw many conclusions from Grapefruit League stats--but would it not have been reassuring to see Fowler get off to even a mediocre start on the exhibition circuit? Nevertheless, he’ll get a fresh slate beginning Thursday in Milwaukee.
How long we can expect that to last if Fowler continues to struggle is undoubtedly the most fascinating question surrounding this Cardinals team as the regular season gets underway. O’Neill led the club in homers this spring. Martinez--who, in fairness to Dex, also struggled this spring--out-hit Fowler by 125 points in batting average last year. His OPS was above .800. Sure, he’s not the most gifted fielder, but Fowler wasn’t strong in right field last year, either. And while we’re considering defense, O’Neill has speed, youth and athleticism on his side--he could surely play a fine right field, if called upon.
Fowler has the edge on a starting job for a variety of reasons. It’s hard to imagine that edge will last long if he can’t regain some traction over the first few weeks of the season, especially if Martinez or O’Neill gives Shildt something to think about with a hot start of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.