CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV.com) -- Five people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same party over the Fourth of July weekend in Cass County, officials say.
The party happened on July 3 at a home between Harrisonville and Garden City near MO-7 Highway.
According to the health department, the party did not have a specific guest list, so contacting those who attended and who were possibly exposed is difficult.
Anyone who attended is asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
If symptoms appear, individuals are asked to call their primary care provider or the Cass County Health Department at 816-673-4618.
