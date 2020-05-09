ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A two-vehicle accident left five people dead in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Lucas-Hunt Road just north of Hord Ave. in Jennings.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said five people were killed as a result of the crash. Officials say preliminary investigation suggests a driver was attempting a u-turn when they hit the other car.
The victims' ages were not released.
This is a developing situation. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
