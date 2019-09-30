With a new NHL season upon us, the Blues are now considered defending Stanley Cup champions. The roster looks locked and loaded for another deep run into this year's playoffs, but that doesn't mean we don't have plenty of questions regarding the season as it gets underway Wednesday night.
Here are five burning questions surrounding the Blues entering the season:
1. How good is Jordan Binnington, really?
Jordan Binnington's rookie season in the NHL was more magical than anything you'll ever read in a children's fairy tale. His presence was instrumental to the Blues' worst-to-first adventure.
During the regular season last year, Binnington ranked ninth among goaltenders in save percentage, and third in goals against average. His playoff numbers lagged behind slightly, but Binnington obviously showed up when it counted most, including a legendary performance to keep the Blues alive in the first period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against Boston. There's no question, Binner was the heart and soul of the Blues' storybook season.
But when it comes to a new season, should fans expect a sophomore slump out of their breakout goaltender?
Remember, Binnington was never the most touted prospect. Even last season, he began the year well down the organization's goaltending depth chart. As the undisputed No. 1 goaltender on the club entering this season, it will be interesting to track Binnington's progress in his second season in the league. His ability to thrive in year two is likely the biggest factor in the Blues' designs on a Stanley Cup repeat.
2. How will Justin Faulk acclimate himself behind the blue line?
The Blues made a surprising splash late in training camp when they dealt Joel Edmundson, former first-rounder Dominik Bokk and a future draft pick for Justin Faulk last week. Faulk is a talent with a proven NHL track record as a top-four defenseman, but he joined a defensive corps in St. Louis that already boasted Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko from the right side. The Blues elite depth on that side of the ice sparked the notion that Faulk would end up as one of the best third-pairing defenders in the league.
That's not the trajectory the Blues appear to be marking for Faulk, though, as he's been practicing in the top pairing, with Pietrangelo shifting to the left side. If Pietrangelo is uncomfortable with the alignment, he's not letting on; the Blues employed it in a preseason game last week, as well as in practice Monday. Ideally, chemistry between Petro and Faulk will develop to the extent that Craig Berube feels comfortable sticking with them both on the top pairing moving forward (as will be the case Wednesday night), ensuring ample time on the ice for each in the Blues' trio of defensive stalwarts.
3. Are the Blues going to re-sign 'The Captain' to a contract extension?
Speaking of Pietrangelo, it didn't take long following the acquisition and long-term contract for Faulk for the rumblings to start up about the former's longevity wearing the 'C' for St. Louis. Since the Blues immediately inked Faulk to a seven-year deal, fans began pondering whether the team was planning ahead for Pietrangelo's possible departure in free agency.
From where I sit, it seems unlikely, but it could be reasonable to view Faulk as a nice insurance policy just in case talks with Pietrangelo go sideways, or the star defenseman decides to ultimately see how much his skills would be worth on the open market. It's not something to panic over yet, by any means. Heck, the Blues are already making it clear they value both players on that top pairing, utilizing them side-by-side in the lineup. But it's perhaps worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.
4. Will Berube's message and style of coaching still resonate in the locker room?
When Craig Berube took over as the interim head coach of the Blues last November, the team was in a dark place near the bottom of the standings. Though he'd only been in charge a short time, it was clear the experiment with Mike Yeo leading the team wasn't working; change was a necessity.
When the Blues gave Berube the reins, few necessarily expected he would still have them when the season concluded. But after a nondescript start to the Berube era, the players bought into what their new coach was selling. The Blues developed an identity as a bruising hockey club with quality defenders that supported its standout rookie goaltender. Things clicked, and the Blues inked Berube to an extension following their run to the Stanley Cup.
But if any sport is notorious for having a short shelf-life for head coaches, it's hockey. Life in the NHL is a grind. Sometimes it seems like teams enter the coaching carousel just for the purpose of injecting a fresh voice, new energy, into a sputtering club. That's not to say the Blues will do this with Berube, but it will be interesting to track how the team responds to potential slumps throughout the season. Berube's voice was exactly what the doctor ordered for last year's Blues. This year, we'll find out how he adjusts to having the role of head man from the beginning.
5. Will the Blues have a new victory song this season?
The age of Gloria is in the past. According to Alex Pietrangelo, the Blues seem intent upon leaving Laura Branigan's catchy tune from 1982 preserved with last year's Stanley Cup championship team. The memories will live forever, but frankly, Pietrangelo has heard enough of the song, and believes it should be retired as the Blues' victory song.
But if the Blues are done playing Gloria, that invites the question: Will the new season present a new song to rally around? My take: Let's not force anything. If it's meant to happen, it'll happen organically, just as it did with Gloria last January.
Tarasenko agrees with Pietrangelo. Gloria belongs w/2019 team: "I agree with him. That was a cool thing for last year. Now that will be in our memories too, but it's time to move on. I think there will be a new song, so we'll see. It's not about a song, it's about winning more."— Lou Korac (@lkorac10) September 14, 2019
I side with Vladi on this one.
