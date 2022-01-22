Five apartment units destroyed in early morning fire in Metro East

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Crews were on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Cahokia Heights Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at the Cottonwood Apartments just after 7:00 a.m. The building where the flames broke out is destroyed; five units were occupied at the time. Nobody was injured, firefighters told News 4.
The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.