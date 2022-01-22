You are the owner of this article.
Five apartment units destroyed in early morning fire in Metro East

Crews were on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Cahokia Heights Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the Cottonwood Apartments just after 7:00 a.m. The building where the flames broke out is destroyed; five units were occupied at the time. Nobody was injured, firefighters told News 4.

The cause is under investigation.

