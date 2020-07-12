UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Fitz's restaurant in the Delmar Loop is temporarily closed because a server tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant made the announcement Sunday and said the server last worked on July 7 from 11 a.m.- close and on July 9 from 11-2:20 p.m.
The server is asymptomatic so far, the restaurant says.
The restaurant is closed so it can be deep cleaned It will re-open after the deep cleaning occurs and other staff members have been tested and are cleared to come back to work.
The South County location is unaffected and still open.
