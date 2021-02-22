JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Among the adjustments for Nolan Arenado as he’s gotten acclimated to his new team in recent days was a practical one.
The California native recognized that his body would need some time to adapt to the three-hour difference from Pacific to Eastern time. Ready to embark on a fresh journey with a new franchise for the first time since he was drafted a dozen years ago, Arenado figured he’d arrive in Jupiter well in advance of the Cardinals’ first full-squad workout of the spring—the early Redbird gets the worm, so to speak.
Though it took a few days for St. Louis’ newest superstar to find his bearings on the southeastern coast of Florida, Arenado’s advanced planning had paid off by the time spring training began for position players in an official capacity on Monday.
“I’m good now,” Arenado said of the forced update to his internal body clock. “I was hurting there, for a while. But I’m good now.”
Through social media posts over the past week, Cardinals fans have found that Arenado looks quite natural in red.
Getting back into the swing of things at the beginning of another baseball season is an annual process—and the COVID-era has added new layers to it—but all accounts indicate Arenado is fitting like a glove with his Cardinals teammates.
“The first day is always a little different,” Arenado said. “It’s kind of a long day, but we got on the field smoothly.”
Arenado was eased into the action appropriately as he stood in for live batting practice Monday in a group alongside veteran Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter, two players with whom he was personally acquainted even before becoming their teammate.
“It was fun being in a group with those guys, talking the game,” Arenado said. “It was a good solid day. It felt good to be out there with the team, putting pants on again, so a really easy day.”
Beyond Goldschmidt and Carpenter, Arenado has spent time getting to know the rest of his new teammates under some unusual circumstances as camp has gotten underway. Instead of hanging out at the locker stalls or gathering around the clubhouse lunch table throughout the spring, team bonding takes place in smaller groups over a meal or conversation in one of the numerous tents set up throughout the complex.
Despite the challenges, Arenado is enjoying parsing through the boilerplate questions to learn more about his new baseball family.
“It’s been great,” Arenado said. “If anything, I don’t know what some of their faces look like. That’s the only difference. But other than that, it’s been pretty smooth sailing. We’re all getting along, talking. We’re spending enough time with each other outside. Inside, they don’t want us doing that. So, outside, in the tents and stuff like that, we’re sitting more than six feet apart so we’re talking and communicating the game. I love it.”
Though it’s a little early yet for Arenado to have the chance to prove his impact on the field—the Cardinals don’t open Grapefruit League play until Sunday, February 28—the elite glove-man is enthused about joining a defensive alignment with plus-fielders scattered throughout.
“Obviously we have a great defense,” Arenado said. “Great outfield, and then we have some really good pitching. That’s going to carry us a long way. On the offensive side we’ve got to obviously be better and help the team win, but we’ve got some great defense. And I’m really excited for that. That’s how we’re going to pull some great wins off, and it’s going to carry us… Taking ground balls with all of them, they all look fundamentally sound, and they move well. It’s been really nice to see.”
With Arenado comes the pedigree to reinforce the Cardinals’ strong defense and jolt its oft-lumbering offense. A long time coming, their trade for the hot-corner cornerstone made their entire off-season fall into place.
Now that he’s descended upon Jupiter, Florida, with the rest of his new crew, the real work begins in earnest.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
