ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season and for Catholics and non-Catholics it’s also the start to Fish Fry season.
“Lent wouldn’t be the same without fish fries,” said Tom McCarthy, a St. Charles resident.
He pulled his car up to the Knights of Columbus hall in Cottleville Wednesday to pick up fish for him and his wife. This year, the decades-long tradition at the hall will look different.
“We’re going to a drive-thru only system even though St. Charles County has opened up restrictions, we’re still trying to protect everyone,” said Mike Layton, one of the organizers.
Typically, they serve up to 1,200 meals on a Friday during Lent. For many parishes and organizations, it’s a major fundraiser. That’s why it’s tough for Charlie Oldani with the American Legion Post 15 in the Hill neighborhood to announce they’re canceling this year.
“You can see there’s no way you can do social distancing down here,” said Odani as he showed News 4 around the hall.
It’s a major disappointment but Oldani says they have to keep safety top of mind.
News 4 has compiled a list of all the area fish fries here.
