COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Legalized weed has been a major windfall for Illinois.
The state released the figures for the first week of sales and on Jan. 1st, marijuana sales topped $3 million.
Over the first five days of sales, the state had 271,169 transactions worth $10,830,667.91.
The state said 25% of cannabis sales tax revenue will go to the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program. It aims to address the impact of economic disinvestment, violence, and the historical overuse of the criminal justice system.
“The successful launch of this new industry is a historic development for our state that will benefit the very communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis Control.
The Illinois Department of Federal and Professional Regulation said they will award up to 75 new dispensary licenses. They’ve received 700 applicants looking for almost 4,000 licenses.
More than 600 of those applicants identified as social equity applicant status, the department said. Social equity applicants have access to low-cost loan fund, primarily funded by existing dispensaries.
The new dispensary licenses will be announced by May 1.
As for dispensaries currently open, officials expect long lines like we've seen in Collinsville to last a few weeks.
Unfortunately, Chicago police are investigating its first break-in at a dispensary.
Officers responded to a burglary at a shop Monday morning. They said someone took off with cash only. No products were taken.
The store had been dealing with a shortage of supplies due to demand and was only selling to medical patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.