BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- A new 4,430 square foot daytime cafe will open its doors Monday in the Brentwood Square.
According to a press release, the First Watch restaurant is set to serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch to their customers. The restaurant will feature a bar/beverage counter with traditional brunch favorites like omelets and specialty items like quinoa power bowls and avocado toast.
“We’ve had the pleasure of building 10 First Watch locations here in St. Louis, and we’re able to do the build really efficiently,” said Tim Spiegelglass, co-owner of Spiegelglass Construction Company. “With a special thanks to the entire team, we were once again able to complete this project well ahead of schedule, allowing plenty of time for set up prior to opening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.