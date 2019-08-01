ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- First Student is holding a hiring fair Thursday for bus drivers.
The ‘Save our Sons’ hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North St. Louis Community Empowerment Center on Aubert Avenue.
Job offers will be made on the spot and pay starts at $15.20 an hour. No experience is necessary.
Those attending the event must pre-register by calling 314-626-9977.
Click here for more details.
