HOUSE SPRINGS (KMOV.com) --  First Student school bus service is expected to lay off nearly 130 employees as its contract ends with Northwest School District in June. 

In addition to the layoffs, the company will close its center located at 4260 Gravois in House Springs. The business will shut down on June 30.

A total of 119 Teamsters represented employees and eight non-union staff members will be laid off. The company hopes to place its workers at other locations no later than May 31.

Positions that are affected by the layoff include: part-time drivers, part-time monitors/aides, maintenance and administrative employees. 

