ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first responders who saved four children from a burning home in South City last month have been honored.
Wednesday, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital honored the St. Louis Fire Department with an outstanding achievement award.
Read: Mother charged after 4 children left alone before St. Louis house fire
During the ceremony, the firefighters talked about that day and said they didn’t even know if the children were alive when they arrived at the home at Carolina and Ohio.
Authorities later said the four children, all age 5 or younger, were alone in the home without any parents at the time of the fire. The mother of the children, Crystal Ford, 27, has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
