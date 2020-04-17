FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some first responders in North St. Louis County are doing more than caring for the sick. They’re making sure people are fed healthy meals.
About two dozen first responders assembled at the loading dock of Christian Hospital Thursday.
They were putting meals together to deliver to residents who normally get a healthy lunch from the Meals on Wheels program.
The program was shut down recently, so the volunteers were stepping in to fill the gap.
“We came together to keep this program together. It's been in existence since 1975. The Florissant Meals on Wheels program has been serving the handicapped and elderly for many years and Christian Hospital has been providing meals for more than 40 years to help them accomplish this mission,” said Necole Cheung, Executive Director for Christian Hospital Foundation
The group hopes to deliver more than 100 meals every day.
The deliveries will take place Monday through Friday until the normal Meals on Wheels volunteers can come.
