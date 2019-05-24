JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sunday, May 5 is a day Tony and Sherri Brethold will never forget. Tony had gone outside to mow the lawn at their Imperial home when he suddenly started feeling badly.
"[I] made two laps around the yard and wasn't feeling right," Tony Brethold said. "I was dizzy and lightheaded, but didn't hurt."
He went inside and told his wife.
"I knew something wasn't right because he's not one to complain. But he was sweating really bad,"Sherri Brethold said.
Sherri Brethold called 911 and firefighters from the Saline Valley Fire Protection District and paramedics with the Rock Township Ambulance District arrived and quickly went to work.
"We took a picture of his heart and knew immediately that he was having a heart attack,” Terry Machisen said. He's with the Rock Township Ambulance District.
It’s believed that Tony Brethold’s heart stopped once while he was still at home and a second time after arriving at Mercy South Hospital. While emergency room personnel were taking care of Tony at the hospital, firefighters were taking care of his unfinished chore back at his house.
“You know it wasn't a very big yard and I thought the least we could do to help her out and give you one less thing to worry about when she got home was simply mowing the grass for her," Brandon Hill said. He's with the Saline Valley Fire Protection District.
Tony Brethold was eventually released from the hospital and recently he and Sherri had a chance to meet up with the first responders and tell them thank you.
"There's nothing I can say or do to thank them enough," Sherri Brethold. "For one, saving my husband’s life then also going above and beyond and mowing our yard for us. Some people may think that's little but to me it was huge because it was one less thing that I had to worry about."
Hill said it’s not often that first responders get the chance to meet someone after they’ve helped them in a serious situation and that it’s really fulfilling to meet the Bretholds and hear them say thank you.
Tony and Sherri recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.
