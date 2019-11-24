LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- First responders stopped a vehicle from tipping over and rescued a person from inside in Winfield Saturday evening.
Crews responded to a car off the side of the road around 7:20 p.m. Saturday with one person trapped inside.
Crews anchored rope to their firetruck and used it to keep the car from tipping over. The car was over a box culvert.
Meanwhile, first responders helped the driver out of the car.
No one was hurt.
