LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- First responders and an observant neighbor came to the rescue when a man's car slid off the road and hung above a creek with the driver trapped inside near Winfield Saturday evening.
Crews responded to a car off the side of the road around 7:20 p.m. Saturday with one person trapped inside.
The driver was on his way home when his windshield started fogging up. That caused him to go just off the road and flip into a culvert. Thankfully his neighbor, Bob Kinderlen, hear and came running.
"I heard a clunk and some noises and I came out and saw headlights up in the sky," Kinderlen said.
He called 9-1-1 and assured his neighbor that help was on the way.
"Every time he would move, the car would just rock a little bit. So it was kind of scary at first," Kinderlen said.
Crews anchored rope to their firetruck and used it to keep the car from tipping over. The car was over a box culvert.
"We've trained on these situations before. We don't get to use this training very often," said Aaron Lee with Winfield Foley Fire Protection District.
Meanwhile, first responders helped the driver out of the car. They said the drop was about seven feet from the road with the car balancing on the banks.
"We secured the car and made sure it was safe and wasn't going to fall into the creek," Lee said. "Got a fireman down into the car and assisting him with getting his seat belt off and getting him up out of the car."
No one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.