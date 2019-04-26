ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- First responders are doing swim tests in the St. Francis River. The reason they choose this river, which is about an hour and half from downtown St Louis, is because the white water rapids and the current are as intense as a real life rescue would be.
From around St. Louis and St. Charles Counties, 17 first responders suit up to take part in the training.
Captain Justin Darnell with the Lake St. Louis Fire Protection District is one of four trainers teaching the group how to navigate the rapids along the St. Francois River.
“I’m a little nervous,” Darnell said. “I mean I’ve never done this before.”
Dan Bernie works for the Kirkwood Fire Department, where water rescues aren’t as common. But it’s a skill he still wants to know.
“When you’re moving a little bit faster than the current, you have a little more control of your body position,” Bernie said.
This group will have to learn how to dodge trees, possible river debris, all while swimming against the current.
Captain darnell teaches by example, getting into the rapids himself, showing how to stay in control in out of control water.
The lessons today will help these first responders even when a lake or river is not nearby. Take this flash flood last May in St. Francois County.
What's being taught now along the St. Francis River will work in any rushing water situation, anywhere.
Another tool in the toolbox as they say, now 17 more people in the st. Louis area are ready to act fast, for you.
Before getting in the water today, those firefighters did two weeks of learning and training in the classroom.
Saturday, they'll begin using boats in their training, which, may be an even better test of their skills because it'll be raining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.