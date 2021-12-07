First responders in Jefferson County help some students have a Merry Christmas

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Each year, 27 first responder agencies in Jefferson County raise money to help some students have a Merry Christmas.
There are 11 school districts that choose students, grades kindergarten through 6th, that get to take part in the event. The kids arrived with their first responder escort to have milk and cookies with Santa and then it was off to shopping. Each student got a $100 gift card to spend with their officer escort.
There will be a second Jefferson County Shop With a Cop day coming up at the Festus Walmart this Thursday. The total number of children helped will be up to 400.
