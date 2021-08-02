JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A band of first responders rolled into a Jefferson County park Monday night on a major mission.

Mother of fatal DWI crash victim pushing for harsher penalties for offenders A Jefferson County family is pushing for change after three people, including a 4-month-old baby boy, lost their lives in an alleged drunk driving crash.

The mission revolved around a little boy name Bentley. Monday was his birthday, but just months ago, he and his brother were orphaned by an accused drunk driver.