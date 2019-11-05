WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A lot of hard work came to fruition Tuesday night in Wellston where first responders laced up the gloves for a chance at the big stage.
More than two dozen fights took place to determine who will fight on the Guns ‘N Hoses card.
The event, benefiting Backstoppers, is always held the night before Thanksgiving.
Tickets are available online or when you arrive to Enterprise Center the night of the fight.
Bouts begin at 6:30 p.m.
Money raised goes to Backstoppers which helps families of first reponders killed on the job.
