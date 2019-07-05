ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – First responders were called to a serious crash near Tower Grove Park Friday morning.
The crash occurred at Brannon Avenue and Reber Place around 8:30 a.m. between a car and a motorcycle.
A News 4 photographer at the crash scene said there appeared to be one person dead.
News 4 is working to gather more details and will update this story as information develops.
