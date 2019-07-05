South City crash 7519

Crash scene at Brannon Avenue and Reber Place Friday morning.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – First responders were called to a serious crash near Tower Grove Park Friday morning.

The crash occurred at Brannon Avenue and Reber Place around 8:30 a.m. between a car and a motorcycle.

A News 4 photographer at the crash scene said there appeared to be one person dead.

News 4 is working to gather more details and will update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.