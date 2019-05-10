HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A vehicle overturned near a North County high school Friday morning.
Around 7 a.m., first responders were called to New Halls Ferry Road near Hazelwood Central High School for a report of a crash. County police told News 4 the crash involved an SUV and an empty school bus.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw one car overturned on its roof as police blocked the road.
No major injuries were reported, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.