ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews have blocked off the road near a metal heat treating building just blocks from Forest Park Tuesday morning.
Officers arrived at the Paulo St. Louis Division building in the 5700 block of West Park Ave for a report of a possible ammonia leak. It is unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the leak.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
