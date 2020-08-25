ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The popular St. Louis restaurant Crown Candy was the setting for a pop-up wedding.
[Listen: Crown Candy on Meet St. Louis Podcast]
Andy Karandzieff, the restaurant’s owner, shared a photo on Twitter Monday showing the ceremony inside of Crown Candy. He said it’s the first wedding ceremony inside the restaurant in his lifetime and maybe ever.
It’s a pop up wedding 👩❤️👨 @CrownCandy pic.twitter.com/HfyMWUPIEl— Andy Karandzieff (@kzieff) August 24, 2020
The old north St. Louis restaurant was founded by Karandzieff's grandfather in 1913.
