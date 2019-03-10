ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis area has been battling rounds of snow, ice and frigid temperatures in the last six weekends.
This weekend, however, the sun peaks helped St. Louisans break out of their bad winter mold.
The happiest with the weather are Eastern Missouri Girl Scout Troops. The girls are in their final push of the cookie season.
The winter weather made it difficult to meet their goal as the relentless weather kept customers at bay.
"Even when we're doing inside cookie booths, when it's so cold no one is really going to the store," Nayda Khazaeli said.
