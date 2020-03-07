CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The office of Governor Mike Parson announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in Missouri.
Gov. Parson said a St. Louis County woman in her 20s had traveled to Italy and was tested positive for COVID-19. The woman tested positive at a Mercy hospital in the St. Louis County area. The sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tested a total of 26 people for COVID-19 including the positive case. Three additional tests remain in progress.
"I am confident that the [Department of Health and Senior Services ] will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians and Missouri communities," Parson said.
Parson said the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the infection.
“St. Louis County is prepared for this challenge," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement. "We are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results."
