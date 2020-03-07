CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state.
Parson said a 20-year-old St. Louis County woman was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Parson said she traveled to Italy.
The woman tested positive at Mercy Hospital St. Louis after she went to the hospital complaining of a fever and breathing issues on Friday. Parson said she is currently in isolation at home. Officials said the woman was kept away from other patients and was not sick enough to remain at the hospital. The sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services tested a total of 26 people for COVID-19 including the positive case. Three additional tests remain in progress.
"I am confident that the [Department of Health and Senior Services ] will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians and Missouri communities," Parson said.
Parson said the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the infection.
“St. Louis County is prepared for this challenge," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a statement. "We are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results."
Senator Roy Blunt said in a statement "while Missourians will understandably be concerned about today’s announcement, there is no need to panic. Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page are well prepared to meet this public health challenge."
He continued to say that under the law, "Missouri will receive at least $9.9 million to support response efforts, including additional test kits, protective equipment, and other necessary supplies."
