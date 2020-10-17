ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two years after Missouri voters approved medical marijuana sales in the state, a dispensary has started selling in St. Louis County.
The first dispensary opened for customers in St. Louis County on Saturday. This is the first time Missourians are able to legally buy medical marijuana in the state's history.
Officials say the state approved 65,000 medical patients so far and there are 12,000 more applications to process.
The first dispensary to open is N'Bliss Manchester Dispensary at 1266 Old Orchard Center in Manchester. Sales to the public began at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.