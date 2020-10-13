MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nearly two years after Missouri voters approved medical marijuana sales in the state, a dispensary expects to start selling in St. Louis County.
N'Bliss in Manchester will start sales soon. They sell CBD wellness products, are licensed as a medical marijuana dispensary and are the first to be approved to sell in the St. Louis region.
They are waiting on flower to be shipped from the grower.
"Right now, we'll just have flower. That's what'll be available over market but over time as the market starts mature, as manufacturers come on board, we'll be able to have a full complement of edibles, concentrates, we plan on having a full line of products available to patients," said N'Bliss managing partner Bradford Goette.
Goette says he expects the flower to be delivered by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.
N'Bliss has another location in Ellisville and is working to other spots in the area.
