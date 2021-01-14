COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The first major COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is now open in the Metro East.
Collinsville's Gateway Center will act as a vaccine site for the next several months, and as of Thursday, its doors opened to dozens of people who qualified for the first round of vaccinations.
[READ: Madison County urging residents 65+ to complete COVID-19 vaccine survey]
Madison County Health Department officials encourage residents to sign up and read the qualifications to receive the vaccine ahead of the eligibility period.
"We are trying to get the healthcare workers those in long-term care that want to be vaccinated," said Amy Yeager, spokesperson for Madison County's health department. "It will still take us several weeks to get through this phase. We're hoping to get done by January, but there's no way to know for sure."
Yeager made it clear that residents cannot just show up to get a vaccine.
For now, the Gateway Center in Collinsville is only open to people in the 1A category.
Cheryl Jones, from Edwardsville, got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
"I was excited because I need it. I thought maybe it would take much longer than it did," she said.
Jones, who qualified for Phase 1A, said the vaccination process was easy.
She will return to the facility in 28 days for her second dose, but is more excited for what's to come after that next round.
"What I am looking forward to, mainly, is getting back to church and getting back around my family because there's some [people] I haven't seen since March," she said..
Madison County Health Department officials said their goal is to make the process as easy as possible for the public, but they are also focusing on getting the vaccine distributed as widely as they can in order to protect as many people as possible.
"Consider getting the vaccine whenever it's your time and your phase because the more of us that have the vaccine, you'll have that individual immunity and it will continue to help build immunity in the community," Yeager said.
Health department officials said the 1A distribution will continue through January, and they won't begin Phase 1B until the Illinois Department of Public Health gives the green light.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Phase 1B includes front-line essential workers and residents over the age of 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.