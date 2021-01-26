NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The first mass vaccination site in St. Louis County will be located at Florissant Valley Community College, health officials told News 4 Tuesday evening.
The announcement came days after St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said mass vaccination sites would be set up in the county. Sunday, Page said the first one would be in North County, adding that more information about the location would be shared soon.
Page also announced an outreach campaign on Sunday to get more people in St. Louis County sign up for the vaccine. The number of people to sign up has been in lower in North County than in other area, with divisions on who has signed up falling along existing socio-economic and racial lines.
Health officials say they trying to inform everyone about the vaccine. The county said it will provide transportation for those unable to get to a bus stop. They'll also mobilize teams to administer shots to the homebound.
Other sites will be announced soon, Page recently said.
