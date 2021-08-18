MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thousands gathered in Maryland Heights Wednesday for the Maroon 5 concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. The Maroon 5 concert marked the first major concert that required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours.
“I had not so I went and got a negative test and I had already been vaccinated so I was covered," said Charity Robinson and Chelci Kimes, both attending their first big live music event in over a year.
Maroon 5 posted its policy on social media about its requirement to see them perform live.
“I went to Lady Antebellum about 10 days ago and they weren’t requiring vaccine cards or anything like that so I believe this is a Maroon 5 change," said Jordan Anthony, who also attended the Maroon 5 concert.
That's true. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater will not start requiring the vaccine or a negative test until October 4, per Live Nation policy.
“I’m okay with it honestly. I mean I have a son at home who’s one. I feel like I’m able to go do something and still feel a little safer about coming home to him and not carrying my germs back," said Kimes.
On Monday, The Factory, a newly-opened music venue in the Chesterfield Valley, announced it would also require a shot in the arm or a negative test within 48 hours and saying customers who already bought a ticket would not be getting a refund, setting off a firestorm on social media.
One person commented:
"Are you requiring vaccinated people to also provide proof of a negative test? Because I personally know 2 vaccinated people out with bad cases of covid right now."
Another person commented on social media he will no longer give the venue business as long as this policy in place:
"I'm not against vaccinations, but requiring proof to enter? This world has gone nuts."
The Factory's chief operating officer said the venue is reviewing its refund policy and hopes to make an announcement soon. Anyone who purchased tickets for the Beach Boys' concert Thursday will be called.
