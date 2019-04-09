ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Renderings have been released of the planned development of the NGA West campus in north St. Louis.
The U.S. Amy Corps of Engineers' Kansas City office released the designs showing the $1.7 billion campus.
This was unveiled this afternoon at a meeting with NGA officials and Saint Louis University.
The two partnered to host a national geospatial conference.
The site will cover 97 acres at the northeast corner of Jefferson and Cass Avenues.
