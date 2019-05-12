ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City's first ever shipping container home welcomed people inside to see the finished product on Saturday.
The home sits just steps from the famous Crown Candy Kitchen. The couple who built the house said they were drawn to the location because of the great view to the Gateway Arch.
They hope other people to follow in their lead with creating something new and unique.
They expected 500 people to show up to the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.