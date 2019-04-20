Interior.jpg

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Soccer fans are getting a first look at the possible future of soccer in St. Louis Saturday with the release of a rendering of what a proposed stadium would look like.

On the KMOV app? See photos here.

MLS4TheLou released an image of the square-shaped stadium on Twitter, saying that the stadium was more than a “sports arena”, and is “a reflection of St. Louis’ rich history and a look forward into the future.”

The seating capacity for the stadium is expected to be from about 22,000 to 25,000.

The stadium will also feature retail and restaurant space.

A link to the organization’s website provides more information on the stadium proposal.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.