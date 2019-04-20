ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Soccer fans are getting a first look at the possible future of soccer in St. Louis Saturday with the release of a rendering of what a proposed stadium would look like.
MLS4TheLou released an image of the square-shaped stadium on Twitter, saying that the stadium was more than a “sports arena”, and is “a reflection of St. Louis’ rich history and a look forward into the future.”
#MLS4THELOU ownership is proud to share a first glimpse at our proposed stadium. This is more than a sports arena. It’s a reflection of St. Louis’ rich history and a look forward into our future. See all renderings at https://t.co/hYuRTTwtfn pic.twitter.com/jsNNXvfRR7— MLS4TheLou (@MLS4theLou) April 20, 2019
The seating capacity for the stadium is expected to be from about 22,000 to 25,000.
The stadium will also feature retail and restaurant space.
A link to the organization’s website provides more information on the stadium proposal.
