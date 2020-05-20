ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - From 400 feet above the Central West End, you can take your pick of views: either the skyline of downtown, or the expansive green of Forest Park.
On the 32nd floor of the 100 Above the Park high-rise building you can see for miles.
“You’re sort of on a perch above St. Louis,” said Peter Cassel, Director of Community Development for Mac Properties.
The 36-story apartment building soars above the city. Designed by renowned architect Jeanne Gange, the unusual shaped building is designed to maximize the views of a city known for its architecture.
“Whether it’s [Eero] Saarinen with the Arch, or a great classic building like the Chase Park Plaza, or the work at the medical center, we just feel like we tried to offer up a building that lives up to St. Louis reputation,” said Cassel.
The 316-unit high rise is the highest residential building in the City of St. Louis.
Construction crews working to bring the renderings to reality have dealt with unusual circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. Temperatures are taken before you can enter the construction site and a limited number of people are allowed in the elevators on-site. It has slowed construction down, pushing back the move in date for renters to September.
Stay-at-home orders slowed down the number of people looking for a new home, according to Cassel. They were offering virtual tours, but now potential renters can come in to see the model units.
The floor to ceiling windows and corner living rooms give panoramic views.
But with those views, come some of the steepest rents in the city. The cheapest available unit on their website is a 590 square foot studio for $1,890. The 3 bedroom, two bath units on the seventh floor cost $5,850 a month.
