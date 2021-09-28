ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County has recorded its first human cases of West Nile Virus in 2021.

County health officials tell News 4 that two people who contracted the virus were recently released from local hospitals with West Nile Virus symptoms. Officials say there have been 11 human cases of the virus in the county since 2011.

Second mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Jefferson County A second mosquito has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Jefferson County.

The virus spreads through mosquito bites. The county urges residents to take precautions, such as reducing the opportunity for mosquitoes to breed. Some steps include: