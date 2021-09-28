ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County has recorded its first human cases of West Nile Virus in 2021.
County health officials tell News 4 that two people who contracted the virus were recently released from local hospitals with West Nile Virus symptoms. Officials say there have been 11 human cases of the virus in the county since 2011.
A second mosquito has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Jefferson County.
The virus spreads through mosquito bites. The county urges residents to take precautions, such as reducing the opportunity for mosquitoes to breed. Some steps include:
- At least once a week, eliminate any sources of standing water around your home by draining garbage cans, buckets, toys, flowerpots, wading pools, pet dishes, and other objects. Turn them over to prevent them from refilling with water.
- Fill any holes or depressions in the yard with sand or dirt.
- Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings to allow water to drain.
- Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week and keep all gutters cleaned out.
