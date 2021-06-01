ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - About half of the stimulus money appropriated for St. Louis City has arrived, Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Tuesday.

$249 million arrived in city coffers Friday, Jones says. A total of $500 million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. Jones set up a Stimulus Advisory Board seeking input on what to spend that money on. The board recently drafted a list of relief priorities.

On Friday, the City received a deposit of over $249mil in American Rescue Plan funds. We are ready to put these funds to work. Today I am proud to share the Stimulus Advisory Board's draft direct relief priorities, which you can review here: https://t.co/dVVQKumqeY(1/2) — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) June 1, 2021

Jones says the board put together the priorities after a survey response from more than 2,500 St. Louis residents. However, officials are still seeking public input. The board is holding its first hearing where the public can comment Thursday. You cam sign up to speak by clicking here.