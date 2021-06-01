Tishaura O. Jones

Tishaura O. Jones makes her remarks in the City Hall Rotunda after becoming the first black female to hold the office of Mayor of St. Louis in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jones was previously the Treasurer of St. Louis since 2013. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - About half of the stimulus money appropriated for St. Louis City has arrived, Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Tuesday.

$249 million arrived in city coffers Friday, Jones says. A total of $500 million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. Jones set up a Stimulus Advisory Board seeking input on what to spend that money on. The board recently drafted a list of relief priorities. 

Jones says the board put together the priorities after a survey response from more than 2,500 St. Louis residents. However, officials are still seeking public input. The board is holding its first hearing where the public can comment Thursday. You cam sign up to speak by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.