ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monday, the first draft of a map reflecting fewer wards in St. Louis City was released.
The Board of Aldermen has until the end of the year to reduce the number of wards to 14. Under the released map, white voters would make up the majority of the population in seven wards, and in the other seven, African Americans would make up the largest number. Census data shows roughly an equal number of white and black residents in the city.
Another factor of redrawing the map is not splitting up neighborhoods.
"This is one of the most difficult redistrictings the city will ever have because you're going from 28 wards down to 14 wards. So, what you're essentially asking the aldermen to do is potentially vote themselves off the island. Cast a vote that ultimately removes you from office," Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said.
A committee of 12 aldermen is meeting twice a week to work on drafting the map.
