ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis area is preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved.
Two drug makers, Pfizer and Moderna, have reported positive results with their vaccine trials. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine first.
Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees, which is colder than winter in Antarctica. Moderna’s vaccine will need to be at minus 20 Celsius, which is standard for most hospital and pharmacy freezers.
St. Louis City and County leaders told News 4 they have ultra-cold storage units ready to store up to Pfizer’s vaccine. On Wednesday, Page said he has three freezers that will store about 76,000 doses. Officials are working to obtain two more freezer to be utilized as a back-up. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive later this week to health care workers and nursing homes in St. Louis.
Page said hospital systems will begin distributing them to staff and prioritize who gets the vaccine first. He hopes all hospital staff will be vaccinated within two months since the first shipment will not be enough for all workers. As for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, they have contracts with national pharmacies who will coordinate how they'll get vaccines.
The County Executive said widespread distribution could take several months. The St. Louis County Health Department is working on an outreach program that'll reach out to the most vulnerable to ensure them that they have access to the vaccine.
St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols told News 4 they are working with Pfizer to ensure proper handling of the vaccine once it is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.