JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The first case of the Delta variant was reported in Jefferson County, health officials announced Wednesday.

“Delta variant seems to spread more easily and quickly, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths,” the health department wrote. “At this time, studies suggest that the current authorized vaccines work on the circulating variants reducing the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19.”

Roughly 68,512 residents or 30.45% have been fully vaccinated. Of the 14+ eligible population for the vaccine, 36.55% have been fully vaccinated

Missouri has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and one of the worst outbreaks of the Delta variant. CNN reported the situation is so bad that the United States deployed a surge team to help stop the spread -- including members from the CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.