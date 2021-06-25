ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Simone Biles hits the mat this weekend, aspiring Olympic gymnasts are tuning in to see her journey to Tokyo.
For 15-year-old Carly Bush, her journey on the mat is only just beginning.
"I was about four or five when I started,” said Bush. "[I] just kept going and told myself I could do it. And I would love to do it in college. That would be my goal."
Bush trains at the St. Louis Gym Centre in Webster Groves. Several young gymnasts training on Friday were also getting hyped up ahead of tonight’s first night of the Women’s Olympic Trials at the Dome at America’s Center.
“Everybody that gets drawn into this sport,” said Women’s Gymnastics Coach Darrell Hazelwood. "Double pikes, double backs, and like front tumbling on floor. There is something that has attracted them, and when you've done something for a while, it can maybe grow a little stale."
However, with this year's Olympic trials in St. Louis, girls set to watch the greatest gymnasts on the mat tonight are feeling a renewed sense of passion for the sport.
"Simone Biles is my favorite gymnast and she inspired me to do gymnastics. So, it would be really awesome that I get to watch her,” said 10-year-old London Brock.
"She's like the best gymnast in the world,” said 10-year-old Addie Rice.
This weekend’s trials are not just a boon for young athletes. Hazelwood says there is also an advantage for local gyms.
"It creates a lot of excitement. Not just for the people that are already in the program, but every year, or every four years when we have an Olympics, our numbers go up tremendously."
Hazelwood says he expects to see a spike in students signing up for classes.
"Having the trials in St. Louis just brings it all closer to home,” he said.
For the young girls practicing at the Gym Centre, getting to see their role models tonight is also getting to see what hard work can create on the matt.
“I guess it really encourage me and Addie to keep progressing with our skills to be really great gymnasts,” said Brock.
The Women's Gymnastics trials at the Dome begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the men will take part in day two of their Olympic trials following their first day yesterday. The women will have their second day of trials on Sunday.
There are still tickets available for each remaining day of trials.
