ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Francois County reported its first COVID-19 death Friday.
The resident was a man in his 70s and had underlying conditions, according to the St. Francois County Health Center.
He tested positive for the virus on March 31 and it was not travel related.
As of Friday, St. Francois County has 9 positive cases of COVID-19.
